Discord in MQM-P ranks over distribution of organisational posts

KARACHI: Internal rifts reemerged within Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan’s ranks, as workers stormed Bahadurabad head office to protest the recent distribution of organizational posts, ARY News reported on Saturday.

MQM’s central committee had announced key decisions regarding its structure, giving Mustafa Kamal a significant role in several departments.

However, the allocation of party positions has sparked controversy, leading to disagreements among leadership members.

The leaders, who disagreed with the administrative changes, reached the Bahadurabad head office along with workers, leading to a heated confrontation with committee members.

Slogans were raised against MQM leadership, and reports indicate a physical altercation during the incident.

Sources suggest that due to the ongoing tensions within the party, Mustafa Kamal and Anees Qaim Khani have left the official WhatsApp group of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and are not present at the central office.

MQM leader Farooq Sattar urged party members and workers to voice any differences internally rather than through public disruptions.

The spokesperson of MQM said in a statement that a few workers had gathered at the head office, and attempted to spread violence by chanting slogans.

The MQM Central Committee has decided to take strict action against those involved in the commotion and has formed a committee to investigate the matter further.

Read More: MQM-P denies ‘rumors’ of Governor Tessori’s removal

Last Year, MQM denied what it called rumors of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori’s removal, terming them as ‘baseless and mere speculation’.

Speaking to ARY News, MQM-P Chairman Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that he had been with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif since 8 am on Friday.

“PM Shehbaz has not mentioned anything about the governor’s removal. If the government had made such a decision, we would have been taken into confidence,” Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The MQM-P chairman said that his party is a key ally of the government and has representation in the cabinet.