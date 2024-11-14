Disha Patani believes South Korean content is ‘taken from Bollywood’

Indian actor Disha Patani, who loves watching Japanese anime and South Korean content, believes that a lot of it is borrowed from Bollywood.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, actor Disha Patani, who loves consuming content in other languages and often shares glimpses of her weekend binge-watch sessions and K-pop jams on social media, claimed that a lot of Korean content is inspired by Bollywood.

“I have grown up watching anime as a kid – Dragon Ball Z and all these. I’m fascinated by anime,” she expressed. “The storyline they have, I don’t know if you can capture that in a film the way they emote, the kind of stories they have, whichever genre you enjoy. The emotional connection is unreal in most of the anime.”

The ‘Malang’ actor continued to add, “Korea is great when it comes to filmmaking, series, and romance. I feel a lot of it is taken from Bollywood when you watch it.”

“I love their music, fashion, culture and everything about it,” she shared.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Yodha’ and Prabhas’ pan-Indian film ‘Kalki 2898 A.D.’ Most recently she made her Tamil debut in Suriya-led ‘Kanguva’, released in theatres today, November 14.

Next, Patani has the star-studded threequel ‘Welcome to The Jungle’ in the kitty.