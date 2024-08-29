Mouni Roy makes surprising revelation about BFF Disha Patani

Bollywood diva Mouni Roy made a surprising revelation about fellow actor and BFF Disha Patani’s eating habits.

Mouni Roy divulged that her B-Town BFF Disha Patani, known as one of the fittest female actors in the industry, is someone who loves to eat, particularly desserts, and as opposed to common perception, cannot stay on certain no-food diets.

Speaking about her friends, who love food as much as she does, the ‘Brahmastra’ actor said, “All my best friends do, it’s always a fight like ‘Do not take from my plate’.”

“Disha also eats a lot and she loves desserts,” Roy added. “So I’ll only say that much but she loves food and can outdo me, in terms of the quantity.”

“But she works out like a beast. She is on the next level of healthy living, so let’s just not go there,” she maintained.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Devang Shashin Bhavsar’s web film, comedy thriller ‘Blackout’, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Sunil Grover. She also played a pivotal role in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’.

On the other hand, Disha Patani starred in Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Yodha’ and also made her Telugu debut in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ this year. Next, she has Suriya’s Tamil film ‘Kanguva’ and Akshay Kumar-led ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ in the kitty.