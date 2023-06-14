Mouni Roy’s old video leaves social media speechless

Social media is speculating that Bollywood actor Mouni Roy underwent plastic surgery after an old video of her went viral.

Mouni Roy’s interview video with an Indian news agency made rounds on the social media application Instagram. She looks unrecognizable in the viral clip.

“Pehchaan Kaun?” the text on the video read.

Countless netizens, in their comments, agreed she went under the knife. There were countless Instagrammers who pointed out large gap between

“Yes she has done lot of surgery n treatments. So what? Her job is in the glamour industry where she has to look good so for her surgery was the only option,” a netizen wrote.

A second stated, “She was and currently she is beautiful but I don’t know why people are commenting nonsense here…but keep this in mind that she turned herself…she didn’t ask the money for surgery from you guys …it’s her own life and seriously guys get a life…stop bullying or harassing others on the basis of their looks! Get a Life!”

A third wrote, “She invested in herself, her own money that she earned from serials..and went up..Kya galat baat hai isme (What is wrong in it)? Ik plastic surgeries is not something that is fancied but sadly the industry is “look based” kya kar sakte h isme (What can be done about it).”

Since her showbiz debut in 2004, the actor has worked in super hit films ‘K.G.F: Chapter 1‘ and ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva‘.