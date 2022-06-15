Mouni Roy brutally trolled over Brahmastra look

Netizens trolled Bollywood actor Mouni Roy by saying she looks like a cheap version of Marvel Comics character Scarlet Witch in the upcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Mouni Roy will play the role of the “Mysterious Queen of Darkness… Junoon!” in the film. Her looks were unveiled in pictures and the film’s trailer on social media platforms.

Social media users found her looks to be similar to that of the “Emperor of Magic”. They trolled the makers for it in their posts.

#MouniRoy

She looks like Indian version of scarlet witch pic.twitter.com/V8WhjIBttv — Akash Singh (@Akashsi172) June 15, 2022

There were netizens who defended her as well.

” every villain in red is not wanda “ Mouni u stole the show !! 🔥🔥#BrahmastraTrailer #MouniRoy pic.twitter.com/h9H3R6Ru1d — Amaan Mishra 🌌 (@slayinnalone) June 15, 2022

Aah Yes! How can I forget to praise this lady. Mouni Roy as ‘Junoon’ 😍😍😍😍#MouniRoy #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/St1Ue53VLc — PIKA || 28 days to go for Asim Riaz Day || (@teawithnovel) June 15, 2022

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, helmed and written by Ayan Mukherji, is slated to release on September 9 this year. The film will mark the first on-screen outing of the now-real-life couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together, who play Isha and Shiva respectively.

The rest of the cast includes superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna, and Saurav Gurjar, while, Shah Rukh Khan has been teased in a cameo role.

Ranbir Kapoor has co-produced the film along with renowned director Karan Johar, Steven Burch, Marijke Desouza, Valentin Dimitrov, Namit Malhotra, and Alexander Peytchev.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first film in a planned mythological epic trilogy.

