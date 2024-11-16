Disha Patani’s father duped of 25 lacs in Government job scam

Retired police officer Jagdish Singh Patani, father of Bollywood starlet Disha Patani, has been duped of INR25 lacs by scammers, in the promise of a government job. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here As reported by Indian media, retired deputy superintendent of police Jagdish Singh Patani, father of actor Disha Patani and a resident of Bareilly’s Civil Lines area, has been defrauded of INR25 lacs by a group of five individuals, promising him a high-ranking position in a government commission.

In the FIR registered at the Kotwali police station of Bareilly, India, on Friday evening, Patani alleged that Shivendra Pratap Singh, whom he knew personally, introduced him to Diwakar Garg and Acharya Jayaprakash, who claimed to have strong political connections. They assured the celebrity’s father of helping him secure a prestigious government post like a chairman or a vice-chairman.

Patani alleged that the group took a total of INR25 lacs from him, INR5 lacs in cash and the remaining via transfers to three different bank accounts.

After there was no progress in the application for months, Patani asked for his money back, when he was assured by the accused that the amount would be returned with interest. However, they later issued threats to him.

Growing suspicious of the incident being a part of a larger fraud, Patani filed a complaint with the police, against the three aforementioned accused, in addition to Preeti Garg and another unidentified person.

Kotwali police station in-charge DK Sharma confirmed that a case has been registered against the group of five on charges of cheating, criminal intimidation and extortion.

“Efforts are underway to arrest the accused and take strict action,” he added.

