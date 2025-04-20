WATCH: Disha Patani’s sister rescues abandoned child

Khushboo Patani, the elder sister of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, has gone viral for a heartfelt act of kindness that moved the internet.

On Sunday, Khushboo Patani shared a viral video on Instagram showing her rescuing an abandoned infant from a makeshift shelter near her home in Bareilly.

The viral clip shows Khushboo Patani arriving at a rundown shanty where the infant girl was discovered sleeping alone.

As she gently lifted the baby into her arms, the child began to cry, prompting Khushboo Patani to comfort her, assuring her she would now be safe and looked after.

Towards the end of the viral video, she directly addresses the camera, saying: “If you are from Bareilly and this is your child, come forward and explain how such cruelty could occur. Shame on such parents!”

She urged viewers to help identify the child and to spread awareness by sharing her pictures.

The viral video was accompanied by an emotional caption: “Jako rakhe saiyan, maar sake na koi” (No one can harm those whom God protects).

She tagged local authorities, urging them to ensure the child’s safety and legal protection. “Please save the girl child in our country! Kab tak chalega yeh sab? (How long will this go on?)” she added.

Disha Patani, who frequently posts pictures with her sister, has not yet commented publicly on the incident. Still, fans of Disha Patani and the wider public have flooded the post with support, hailing Khushboo Patani as a true hero.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar commented, “God bless her and you!” while one admirer wrote, “Once a soldier, always on duty.”

The viral video has been picked up by numerous social media pages and news outlets, spreading the inspiring story even further.

Now a fitness coach and counsellor, Khushboo Patani, 33, may have retired from military service, but her sense of duty remains unwavering. Her actions have sparked a viral conversation on social media about the importance of protecting abandoned children and holding parents accountable.

The viral video has also brought more attention to Disha Patani, whose fans are praising the strength and values shared within the Patani family.

With nearly a million Instagram followers, Khushboo Patani has once again shown the world that heroism isn’t just in uniforms—it’s in humanity.