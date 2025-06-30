Disney Dream overboard rescue: Father dives to save daughter

A family vacation aboard the Disney Dream became a nerve-wracking experience on June 29 when a young girl, according to reports, fell from the fourth deck of the Disney cruise ship overboard while it was hovering between the Bahamas and Fort Lauderdale.

In the blink of an eye, her father jumped into the ocean after her, following a rapid and successful rescue by the ship’s crew.

According to several reports, including USA Today and CBS News, the incident happened as the ship was coming back from a four-night Bahamian cruise.

Passengers onboard got to hear the emergency code “Mr. M.O.B.” (man overboard) broadcast over the intercom, signalling instant action. Within minutes, lifeguards were deployed and a rescue boat was launched.

“The Crew aboard the Disney Dream quickly saved two guests from the water,” Disney Cruise Line stated. “We praise our Crew Members for their excellent skills and quick actions, which safeguarded the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes”.

Videos shared on social media captured the momentous occasion. A TikTok user, noeayala32, posted a clip showing the rescue boat returning to the ship with the father and daughter safely aboard.

Another user, Janice Martin-Asuque, posted a video highlighting the man floating in the water as the rescue team approaches.

The Disney cruise ship overboard rescue has sparked extensive praise for the crew’s professional skills and the father’s bravery. The child’s fall into the water remains a question mark, despite the ship’s plexiglass safety barriers and advanced overboard detection systems.

In a post, a passenger, Kevin Furuta, posted on Facebook: “A girl fell overboard from the 4th deck and her dad went in after her. Thankfully, the Disney Cruise Line rescue team acted immediately, and both were saved”.

This Disney cruise ship overboard rescue underlines the importance of onboard precautions and the watchfulness of cruise staff.

Disney Cruise Line repeated its commitment to guest safety, stating, “This incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols”.

As the story continues to gain grip online, many individuals have praised the father as a hero and have praised the crew for their swift response.

The narrative of the father rescuing his daughter at sea serves as an emotional reminder of the deep nature of parental feelings and the vital importance of emergency preparedness on cruise ships.