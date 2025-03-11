Disney scores major victory in ‘Moana’ copyright trial

Disney has scored a major victory in its trial as a jury cleared the company of infringement in the making of ‘Moana.’

The legal battle stemmed from a lawsuit filed by a screenwriter named Buck Woodall in 2020.

In his complaint, he alleged that ‘Moana’ was based on his work entitled “Bucky the Wave Warrior.”

The trial went on for two weeks in a federal court in Los Angeles where the eight-member jury found that Disney had no access to the 2011 screenplay.

Following the development, a Disney spokesperson said, “We are incredibly proud of the collective work that went into the making of ‘Moana’ and are pleased that the jury found it had nothing to do with Plaintiff’s works.”

It is pertinent to note here that Woodall claimed that his work and the original 2016 ‘Moana’ had several similarities, including a teenager who defies parents to set off on a voyage and save a Polynesian island.

In their response, Disney said that ‘Moana’ was created years later, and that there was no evidence that any of the filmmakers had access to Woodall’s work.

While Woodall’s lawyer expressed disappointment over the jury’s verdict, Disney’s lawyers declined to comment.

Apart from claiming copyright infringement in ‘Moana,’ Woodall also filed a separate suit in January, alleging that the second part of the film also infringed on his screenplay.

‘Moana 2’ handed Disney the biggest opening ever with its three-day business of $135.5 million upon its release in December last year.

The film follows wayfinder Moana, who receives a sudden call from her wayfinding ancestors to travel the seas and break the curse of the god Nalo, which prevents the people of various islands from reconnecting.