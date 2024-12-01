‘Moana 2’ smashes multiple records on Box Office debut

web analytics
Walt Disney’s ‘Moana 2’ generated a mammoth domestic debut of $221 million in the US, breaking multiple records at the box office.

The sequel boasts the biggest five-day debut in history, surpassing ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ which generated $204.6 million, and registering both the top Thanksgiving opening of all time and the biggest Thanksgiving gross of all time, beating Frozen’s $93.6 million and Frozen II’s $125 million.

Additionally, ‘Moana 2’ handed Disney the biggest opening ever with its three-day business of $135.5 million.

‘Moana 2’ generated $165.3 million in the overseas box office to register an accumulative $383.3 million at the global box office, while it was the top opening of all time for a Walt Disney Animation title across Latin America.

Originally developed as a television series, it was later reworked as a theatrical sequel.

While the first ‘Moana’ could not perform exceptionally upon its release in 2016, it became the most streamed film across all platforms last year.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, ‘Moana 2’ sees voice stars Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprising their roles.

The film follows wayfinder Moana, who receives a sudden call from her wayfinding ancestors to travel the seas and break the curse of the god Nalo, which prevents the people of various islands from reconnecting.

She forms her own crew, which reunites her with the demigod Maui, played by Dwayne Johnson.

The music for the first ‘Moana’ was written by ‘Encanto’ songwriter Lin Manuel Miranda, while the sequel introduces the songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear.

