First trailer for Disney Twisted-Wonderland anime drops: Watch now

The first trailer for Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation has arrived, giving fans an exciting preview of the upcoming anime series.

This highly anticipated adaptation of the popular mobile game will introduce Disney’s iconic villains in a fresh and magical setting, as they navigate a mysterious academy.

The trailer showcases the animation in action, building anticipation for what’s set to be a grand three-season journey.

Scheduled to debut later this Fall, Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation will kick off with the “Episode of Heartslabyul” arc, bringing fans the first of three planned seasons.

The anime will feature the song “Piece of My World” by Night Ravens as its opening theme, with Yohei Azanami voicing the protagonist, Yuken Enma. A regular high school student swept into a magical world, Enma’s adventure is set to be a thrilling ride.

The Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation series is expected to premiere in Japan this October, though the exact date has yet to be confirmed.

It will likely be available on Disney+ internationally, and possibly Hulu in the United States, though this is still unconfirmed.

Read More: Solo Leveling Season 2 finale promo teases a heartbreaking death

After the first season, the anime will continue with the “Episode of Savanaclaw” arc in season two, followed by the “Episode of Octavinelle” in season three.

The release windows for these subsequent seasons are still to be announced. Directed by Takahiro Natori and Shin Katagai, with Yoichi Kato handling the scripts, Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation promises a visually stunning and captivating experience for fans of the game and anime alike.