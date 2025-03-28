Disney’s ‘Snow White’ joins IMDb’s worst-ranked movies

If the dismal Box Office opening for the controversies-plagued Disney’s ‘Snow White’ wasn’t enough, the live-action adaptation has now joined IMDb’s top worst-ranked movies list.

Disney’s mega-budgeted movie adaptation of the fairy tale ‘Snow White’, directed by Marc Webb and starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, along with Andrew Burnap, which arrived in theatres last week, has already been suffering from a slow Box Office start, accounting for several controversies that the film was surrounded with before the release.

Amid this, the title has also joined the despised list of the worst-ranked movies of all time.

While the $270 million-budget title is yet to be officially listed as the platform’s worst film of all time, its dismal reception is rather clear with the shocking 1.7 rating out of 10, summarised from the scores of 117,000 users.

However, on Rotten Tomatoes, ‘Snow White’ does not have as terrible of a show as IMDb, with a critic score of 73%.

As for the Box Office, the film domestically opened at $44.3 million last week, with the global launch total being $87.3 million, significantly below the $100 million expectation. In its lifetime earnings, the title has to gross a minimum of $600 million at the ticket counters to be considered profitable.

