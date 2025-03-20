Disney’s Snow White star Rachel Zegler addresses casting backlash

Rachel Zegler, the star of Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Snow White, has responded to the negative backlash surrounding her casting as the lead character.

The film has been plagued by controversy, including criticism aimed at Zegler’s casting due to her Latina heritage.

In an interview with Vogue Mexico, Zegler addressed the criticism, stating that she believes the backlash stems from people’s passion for the character. She acknowledged that not everyone will share the same sentiments about the film, but emphasized that the cast and crew have done their best to create a faithful adaptation.

Zegler said “I interpret people’s feelings about this film as their passion for her… We’re not always going to have the same sentiments as those around us, and all that we can do is give the best of ourselves.”

Disney’s “Snow White” reaches theaters on Friday, after having been dogged by controversies that dragged the retelling of the 1937 animated classic into the culture wars, potentially threatening its box office performance.

The big-budget adaptation of Walt Disney’s (DIS.N), original princess story has been in the works since 2016, following a string of box-office successes with similar live-action remakes of Disney animated films, including “Alice in Wonderland,” “Cinderella” and “The Jungle Book.”

The film has also been caught in global politics. Rachel Zegler has supported Palestine on social media, while Gal Gadot, who is Israeli, has voiced her support for Israel.

Zegler also faced criticism from MAGA supporters for her comments about Donald Trump, though she later apologised.

Despite the controversies, Disney’s Snow White publicity continues. Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler presented together at the Oscars, and Zegler has promoted the film in Tokyo and New York.

The Snow White trailer has garnered 11.8 million views on YouTube, showing strong audience interest.