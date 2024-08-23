‘Snow White’ faces boycott call over Gal Gadot’s casting

Disney’s upcoming remake of “Snow White” was in the middle of a controversy after the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) called for a boycott of the film for casting Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

The remake, set for release on March 21 next year, will see the Israeli actor portray the Evil Queen as pro-Palestine supporters slammed Disney for casting her for the role.

The BDS movement shared a thread on X urging people to boycott the film to pressure Disney to drop the Hollywood actress from the remake.

It is pertinent to mention that Gal Gadot has been a very vocal supporter of Israel as she posted “I stand with Israel” on Instagram in October last year.

The actress has previously served in the Israeli army and arranged a screening of an Israeli propaganda film promoting its narrative for the war on Gaza in November last year.

Gal Gadot will face off against ‘Snow White,’ played by Rachel Zegler. Directed by Marc Webb, the film’s script was penned by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson.

It is pertinent to mention that Zegler has shown her support for Palestine shortly after the trailer’s release on August 10.

While thanking fans for the trailer’s 120 million views in 24 hours, she followed up with a post that read, “Always remember, free Palestine.”

Meanwhile, most of the pro-Palestine supporters continue to call for a boycott of the film due to Gal Gadot’s involvement in ‘Snow White’.

In a 2023 interview, the ‘Wonder Woman’ actress said that she had to “practice her musical skills for an entire month.”

“It was the first time I had to kind of audition for a project in a while. They needed to make sure I can sing, because this is a musical. So for a month I was working on the song, and then I auditioned, and we filmed the song and I got the part, and it was very exciting,” the actress added.