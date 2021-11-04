Disqualification hearing of Asif Ali Zardari, Fawad Chaudhry adjourned

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned the miscellaneous petitions seeking the disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari and federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the miscellaneous petitions to disqualify Asif Ali Zardari and Fawad Chaudhry. The petitioner and the lawyer have not appeared in today’s hearing.

The counsel representing federal minister Fawad Chaudhry appeared before the court.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) chief justice remarked why would a court intervene in political matters in the presence of the parliament.

Fawad Chaudhry’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told the court that he was not prepared for giving the arguments as he did not find the case file.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that he would give a verdict by making it an exemplary case.

Chaudhry’s counsel pleaded with the court to give him two months for the preparation. To this, the IHC chief justice remarked that only one month will be granted to the lawyer. He added that the court will not provide any opportunity to further adjourn the hearing.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till November 9.

