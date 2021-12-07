Disqualification reference filed against Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: A disqualification reference was filed against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday.

Advocate Azhar Siddique filed the reference requesting the ECP to disqualify Dar as a senator.

He stated in the reference that a court declared the PML-N senator-elect as a defaulter in the case of appointment of Attaul Haq Qasmi as the chairperson and managing director of Pakistan Television (PTV).

The Senate chairman is bound to send a disqualification reference to the Election Commission under Article 63 of the country’s Constitution but he has not done so, he lamented.

Siddique pleaded with the ECP to disqualify Dar as a member of the upper house of Parliament.

Dar was elected as a senator on a technocrat seat from Punjab in 2018. He could not take oath due to his stay in London. However, the SC suspended his membership over his failure to appear in court on May 8, 2018.

