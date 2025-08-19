Islamabad flight aborts Karachi landing amid intense rain

KARACHI: Following heavy rainfall and stormy weather, a private flight from Islamabad to Karachi flight got diverted amid stormy weather, due to disruption in PIA operations, ARY News reported.

On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, a private airline flight from Islamabad to Karachi faced severe stormy weather, causing the pilot to abort landing in Karachi and return safely to Islamabad.

According to sources, pilot of a private flight, ER-501 tried to land two times at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, but he could not do so amid severe weather conditions.

Showing intelligence, thinking wisely and prioritising safety of passengers, the pilot informed travelers about the weather condition and flew the aircraft back to Islamabad.

Recent reports indicate that, the flight has since landed safely back at Islamabad International Airport.

Meanwhile, disruption in PIA operations occurred in Karachi due to heavy rainfall and stormy weather, causing cancellation of multiple flights, including Karachi to Quetta and Karachi to Islamabad.

Further Karachi flight delays were reported, including Lahore to Karachi, Karachi to Jeddah, Karachi to Madinah, and Karachi to Najaf, also faced delays due to weather conditions and passenger related concerns. PIA cancelled two scheduled flights for the following morning due to disruption in PIA operations.

The airline has urged passengers to stay updated by contacting the call center for real-time flight information.

Read More: Heavy rain in Karachi disrupts flight operations

Earlier on Tuesday, August 19, heavy rainfall in Karachi and its surrounding areas disrupted flight operations at Jinnah International Airport, causing multiple Karachi flight delays on both domestic and international routes.

According to airport sources, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-300 from Karachi to Islamabad departed with a 30-minute delay, while Fly Jinnah’s flight 670 from Karachi to Islamabad took off an hour late at 8:00 am. AirSial’s scheduled 7:00 am flight from Karachi to Islamabad had not yet departed.