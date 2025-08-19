Heavy rain in Karachi disrupts flight operations

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall in Karachi and its surrounding areas has disrupted flight operations at Jinnah International Airport, causing multiple delays on both domestic and international routes, ARY News reported.

According to airport sources, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-300 from Karachi to Islamabad departed with a 30-minute delay, while Fly Jinnah’s flight 670 from Karachi to Islamabad took off an hour late at 8:00 am. AirSial’s scheduled 7:00 am flight from Karachi to Islamabad has not yet departed.

Meanwhile, PIA’s Karachi to Lahore flight PK-302 left at 8:30 am, also delayed by half an hour. In addition, three international flights arriving in Karachi were delayed due to the weather conditions, airport officials confirmed.

The heavy downpour in city continues to affect normal flight schedules, with authorities monitoring the situation closely.

Earlier, heavy rainfall lashed parts of Karachi on Tuesday morning, bringing the much-needed relief to the humid weather-hit people of the port city.

According to details, light showers that started in different areas of Karachi last night turned into heavy rainfall by early morning.

Areas currently experiencing torrential rain include Tariq Road, Azizabad, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Boat Basin, Liaquatabad, Hassan Square, North Nazimabad, SITE Area, Clifton, Defence, Qayyumabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Airport, Quaidabad, Malir, Landhi, and Korangi.

Other parts of the city, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, Scheme 33, Safora Chowrangi, Malir Cantt and its surroundings, North Karachi, Manghopir, Surjani Town, and Taiser Town, also witnessed heavy rainfall, while North Nazimabad and adjoining areas reported thunderstorms accompanied by intense showers.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast further heavy rains in the country’s northern regions today.

Torrential downpours are expected over the next 24 hours in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, and Galiyat. The Met Office also warned of possible urban flooding in low-lying areas of Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Lahore, Attock, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mithi, and Thatta due to heavy rainfall.