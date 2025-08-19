Heavy rain lashes Karachi as monsoon showers continue across Pakistan

Karachi: Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Karachi on Tuesday morning, bringing the much-needed relief to the humid weather-hit people of the port city.

According to details, light showers that started in different areas of Karachi last night turned into heavy rainfall by early morning.

Areas currently experiencing torrential rain include Tariq Road, Azizabad, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Boat Basin, Liaquatabad, Hassan Square, North Nazimabad, SITE Area, Clifton, Defence, Qayyumabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Airport, Quaidabad, Malir, Landhi, and Korangi.

Other parts of the city, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, Scheme 33, Safora Chowrangi, Malir Cantt and its surroundings, North Karachi, Manghopir, Surjani Town, and Taiser Town, also witnessed heavy rainfall, while North Nazimabad and adjoining areas reported thunderstorms accompanied by intense showers.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast further heavy rains in the country’s northern regions today.

Torrential downpours are expected over the next 24 hours in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, and Galiyat. The Met Office also warned of possible urban flooding in low-lying areas of Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Lahore, Attock, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mithi, and Thatta due to heavy rainfall.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzafarabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit eighteen and Murree sixteen degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind with thundershowers is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh ten and Shopian nineteen degree centigrade.