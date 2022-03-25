Dissident PTI MNA Ahmed Hussain Deharr says he is part of govt

ISLAMABAD: Dissident Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ahmed Hussain Deharr on Friday said that he is part of the government and will soon meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media, Ahmed Hussain Deharr said that he had some issues which the government is currently resolving. “I will be attending the session of the National Assembly,” he said.

Previously, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disgruntled lawmaker Ahmed Hussain Deharr said that he will remain absent on the voting day of a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In an exclusive interview to ARY News, the PTI MNA Ahmed Hussain Deharr said that he had some reservations with ruling PTI but will not take part in voting on no-trust motion against the premier.

Read More: ESTRANGED PTI MNA TO RETURN TODAY, SAYS FAWAD CHAUDHRY

“I am still part of PTI and will support the prime minister,” he said, adding that he will quit politics if government did not fulfil his demands but won’t join the opposition camp.

The PTI MNA from NA-154 Multan denied meeting with any opposition party in the backdrop of a no-confidence motion. “Opposition knows very well that I am not a rebel that’s why they did not approach me.”

Read More: MQM-P DELEGATION, SHEHBAZ SHARIF DISCUSS POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS

PTI MNA also called disgruntled lawmakers ‘Besharam’ [Shameless] for changing their loyalties ahead of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Comments