Dissident PTI MNA Raja Riaz appointed opposition leader in NA

ISLAMABAD: Dissident Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Raja Riaz has been appointed as opposition leader in National Assembly with the support of 16 lawmakers, ARY NEWS reported.

Riaz joined the race for the opposition leader’s slot along with GDA MNA Ghous Bakhsh Mahar, following the withdrawal of PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi.

The dissident PTI MNA had submitted an application signed by 17 lawmakers in the National Assembly secretariat for nominating him as the opposition leader.

The deputy speaker has sought names from the aspiring candidates for the opposition leader and the one who would have the support of the majority of opposition lawmakers will be nominated for the slot.

Earlier, Moonis Elahi withdrew his candidature as the opposition leader, paving way for a one-on-one contest between Ghous Bakhsh Mahar and Raja Riaz.

The sources said that Riaz who had the support of 17 lawmakers contrary to Mahar’s three votes will likely be appointed the opposition leader.

Raja Riaz who switched sides from PTI during vote of no-confidence against the then prime minister Imran Khan had previously announced that he will contest next general election on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a statement, the former MNA said that he will contest polls on PML-N ticket from NA-110 – Faisalabad.

Speaking on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return, Riaz was of the view that former prime minister would return to Pakistan once doctors allowed him. Raja Riaz, who is also a member of the Jahangir Tareen Group, had joined PTI in 2016.

