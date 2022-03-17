Fawad Chaudhry calls MNA Raja Riaz, Noor Alam Khan ‘Do Besharam’

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday called PTI MNAs Raja Riaz and Noor Alam Khan, ‘Do Besharam’for changing their loyalties before a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fawad Chaudhry reshared the Tweet of Journalist Ather Kazmi with the caption ‘Do Besharam’.

دو بے شرم https://t.co/7YnbrmLYsh — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 17, 2022

The minister asked the PTI MNAs to resign before changing their loyalties and urged the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to take action against the MNAs.

Earlier, a number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs hiding at Islamabad’s Sindh House appeared on the screen.

Talking to the media, PTI MNA, Raja Riaz, a member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group said they have taken shelter at the Sindh House after the recent incident of Parliament Lodges.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Islamabad’s Sindh House is the hub of horse-trading where the conscience of lawmakers was being traded.

ECP’s stance

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) clarified that it has nothing to do with the election and no-trust motion against the prime minister as per the rules of business and Constitution of Pakistan.

In a handout issued by the ECP after federal ministers have asked the commission to play its role over reports of floor-crossing of the MNAs, the commission said that it was speaker National Assembly who acts as a presiding officer during the process of election and no-trust move against the prime minister.

