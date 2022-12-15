Dissolving assemblies: Moonis Elahi vows to support Imran Khan’s decision

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi called on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and vowed to support his decision to dissolve assemblies, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to details, the PML-Q leader called on Imran Khan at the latter’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park. During the meeting, matters related to current political situation came under discussion.

Sources told ARY News that Moonis Elahi conveyed Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s message to the former premier, expressing confidence in the decision.

“We will break the Punjab assembly on your [Imran] call,” sources said, quoting the PML-Q leader. The two leaders also held consultation over the future policies regarding the next elections.

A day earlier, Moonis Elahi met Imran Khan and vowed to abide by the decision to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Sources told ARY News that the former premier apprised the PML-Q leader of the senior leadership meeting today. The PTI Chairman took Moonis Elahi into confidence on the decisions taken during today’s meeting, sources added.

Sources, while quoting the former prime minister, claimed that the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly will be announced in a few days.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan announced to unveil date for the dissolution of the assemblies on December 17 in a key gathering on Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

Imran Khan has ended the confusion regarding the PTI’s stance on the dissolution of the assemblies. The PTI chief held an important session with the party’s senior leaders. Sources added that the PTI senior leaders suggested dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on the same date.

Imran Khan said that he has received opinions from all party leaders. He added that he will not announce his decision as the time of consultation has concluded. Imran Khan announced that the assemblies will be dissolved in December.

The session also discussed the legal aspects of the assemblies’ dissolution. Dr Babar Awan briefed the constitutional and legal grounds of the upcoming move. Sources told ARY News that PTI is likely to announce the same date for dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies.

After chairing the session, Imran Khan made the announcement to unveil the date for dissolving the provincial assemblies in Punjab and KP on December 17. He said that PTI will organise a gathering at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on December 17 in which he will make the announcement.

