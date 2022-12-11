Imran Khan allies against dissolution of assemblies: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader Sherry Rehman claimed Sunday that the allies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan are not favouring dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

Sherry Rehman said in a statement that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi gave a statement to not dissolve the provincial assembly till March, whereas, the KP put a condition to dissolve the Punjab Assembly first.

The federal minister claimed that Imran Khan was just using his stance for the dissolution of assemblies as a political threat to his opponents. She said that the coalition government will not accept any pressure from such threats.

“In politics, dialogues are always held without tabling any conditions. Demands cannot be tabled pre-dialogues. If they want to hold talks on the electoral framework, then they should take a positive U-turn and rejoin the [national] assembly.”

She claimed that the PTI chief has a misconception that he is the most popular leader of Pakistan which led him to demand early elections. The PTI chief would realise the reality of his popularity after the results of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) local government (LG) elections.

The federal minister blamed Imran Khan for the deteriorated economic situation. She gave credit to the incumbent government for preventing the country from facing default.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan strongly criticised the incumbent government over its economic policies as well as the looming threat of a default.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former premier warned that if the public doesn’t raise its voice, then Pakistan would experience something it has never before, claiming that the country was going to default.

Imran Khan said that the ‘gang of thieves’ imposed on the country doesn’t care if the country defaults.

The former premier claimed that when he came into power in 2018, he had inherited a fragile economy but had turned it around, only to see his work undone by the present setup.

Comparing his tenure with the incumbent government, Imran said he revived the economy despite the unprecedented challenges of Covid-19 and the Kashmir dispute.

