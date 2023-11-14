29.9 C
DIY face mask for dry, sensitive skin in winter

Worried about the rough, dry skin in winter? Actor Sadia Imam shares a DIY face mask recipe for moisturized, glass skin.

In a recent outing on Nida Yasir’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, prolific actor Sadia Imam spilt her secret DIY remedy for dry, damaged skin, particularly in chilly weather.

The celebrity shared that the three-ingredient face mask recipe, packed with the goodness and skin benefits of rice, is quite easy to whip up and she uses it on her sensitive skin, to achieve the trending, glass-like skin like the Korean celebrities.

As quoted by Imam, for the mask, take a handful of uncooked rice and soak it in enough water which can be absorbed by them. Then spread the soaked rice and let it dry completely, before grinding it into a fine powder. Use this rice powder, and mix the required quantity with a little bit of glycerin, a couple of drops of coconut or olive oil, and rose water, enough to get a paste-like consistency.

After doing a patch test, use this face mask on the skin in light scrubbing motions to treat dry skin.

Imam and all her fellow guests also emphasized the importance of following a basic skincare routine, comprising of cleansing, moisturising and sun protection, with a weekly scrub, especially in winter due to drier weather.

Moreover, keeping a check on diet and water intake is essential to begin with, along with the topical solutions.

