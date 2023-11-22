DIY anti-aging serum for wrinkles and fine lines

Are you done spending thousands on expensive skincare in this inflation? Learn to make a DIY serum for wrinkles and fine lines here.

In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with host Nida Yasir, renowned dermatologist and cosmetologist, Dr Batool Ashraf shared a DIY serum recipe, which can be made from inexpensive and easily available ingredients at home, to treat fine lines and wrinkles, and delay the process of ageing.

What you’ll need for 4-ingredient serum:

Water 1 cup

Apple 1/2 cup

Apple peels of half apple

Barley 1 tbsp

Coconut oil 1 tbsp

Almond oil 1 tbsp

Cook everything together for a minute on low heat. After turning off the heat, let the mix get infused until thick and slightly cool. Transfer to a dropper bottle and store at room temperature.

For best results, apply it during the night-time skincare routine and let it stay on the face for 6-8 hours while you sleep.

Rich in Vitamin C and K, Iron, Potassium and Phosphorus, this serum helps to blur fine lines on the face overnight by retaining moisture and hydration in the skin, without making it excessively oily or greasy.

