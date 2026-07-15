Doctor Bahu: Mehreen Jabbar opens up on Sania’s flawed character

Mehreen Jabbar explained Sania’s character in ARY Digital’s drama Doctor Bahu.

In the recent podcast episode, director Mehreen Jabbar talked about ongoing ARY Digital’s drama Doctor Bahu. Jabbar pointed out that Kubra Khan has played the character of Sania beautifully.

She continued with her statement and noted that her character is more of an everyday character, rather than dealing with infidelity or a narcissistic husband; she is dealing with a husband who is understanding but becomes a red flag.

She continued that writing and performing such characters is the most difficult job. She, whilst deeply explaining Sania’s character, noted, “jab ap character kr rhe hu like Sania does. Let’s say uss n corruption ka kia. Bohat logo ne kaha iss n ghalat kia, you know ye kiyu dusro ko de rhe hai, information journalist ko”.

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She continued, “Now ap ke pass dono opinion hu sakte hai, uss ne sahi kia ya ghalat kia. But uss ne kia ab vo flawed hai ya nahi hai ye aik judgement hai. In her mind, she’s not flawed. Yes, mai ne kia kiyu ke mujhe corruption nahi dekhna tha, yes, mera father-in-law tha mai ne chupaya, apne miya se pehle”.

She, whilst defending the character, “loag kehte hain kiyu chupaya”. She noted, “Bhaye it’s a story. Naheed Sanam farishto ki kahaniya nhi bata rhe. Ye insano ki kahaniyan hai. Jahan vo ghaltiyan bhi karein gae”.