Mehreen Jabbar candidly reveals layered dynamics of 'Doctor Bahu'

Director Mehreen Jabbar candidly revealed her true motivation behind doing the drama “Doctor Bahu”.

In her recent interview, the host asked her how she was convinced to do a typical saas-bahu script in the times when other drama themes are also in trend. Jabbar noted, “mae ne serial likhna chor dia tha, koi 7, 8 saal hugae thea and the reason is you know is k evo theera se chodah se pachees tees episode hugae”.

She continued, “So mujhe exhaustion sa hugae thii; I was avoiding it long haul shoots”. She noted, “But Nadeem Baig encouraged me to read the script”.

Read More: ‘Doctor Bahu’: Mehreen Jabbar shares Kubra Khan, Shuja Asad’s funny BTS clip.

She further noted, “I was blown away because apparently, it’s just simple family dynamics, but deep down there are layers, written by Sanam Mehdi. Aik simple relationship ko itne khoobsoorti se, each character koi black and white nahi hai”.

She emphasised, “Itne saare issues hain, un ko itne ache se bataya gia h. tu uss ka way of writing hai for each characterization, uss ne mujhe appeal kia, even though vo saas, bahu talaq dusre shaadi h, but approach bari different thee”. Written by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab, Doctor Bahu airs on ARY Digital every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM.