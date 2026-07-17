Director Mehreen Jabbar unfolds the strategy behind Dr. Farheen’s death scene in ARY Digital’s drama, Doctor Bahu.

In the podcast interview, Mehreen Jabbar revealed her thoughts and strategy behind Dr. Farheen’s ( character played by Saba Hamid) death scene. She told the host, “pressure tha bohat ziada and vo unconventional tareeke se kaise hu sakta hai without getting too dramatic, because vo bhi huta hai na ke sab dekhane sab rona shuru kr dein, aur music chal jai”.

She continued, “So I felt like the audience, camera should discover her because last jab hum dekhte hain ke Dr Farheen jo hain bus ankhein band krtein hain, usually she is gone to sleep”.

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She then mentioned, “So, we wanted that camera Sania ke saath ander jai, aur audience bhi uss ke saath hee ahista ahista discover kry”. She then noted, “aik dread tha oh, ye tu hi hugia”.

She, in the end, also appreciated Saba Hamid’s efforts for the scene, “also jiss trhn Saba apaa ne bhi na sirf death, unhune apne app ko… but uss se pehle ka jo process thaa saraa, vo character bhi over the top husakta tha, vo cheekh chilati likn nahi kiya unhune”. She then emphasised Hamid’s powerful expression in the scene, “vo jo dard nikla h ankho se… baara important scene thaa vo”.