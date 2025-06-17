Doctor charged for supplying Matthew Perry ketamine will plead guilty

The main doctor charged with giving Hollywood actor Matthew Perry ketamine, in a month leading up to his death due to overdose, will plead guilty.

As reported by foreign media, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who was charged for supplying ketamine to American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry, aka everyone’s favourite Chandler Bing, from the top-rated television comedy ‘Friends’, has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of the said drug. However, in exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to drop three additional counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of falsifying records against him, confirmed the signed documents filed in Los Angeles federal court.

In a statement, federal prosecutors said that the plea carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, and Dr. Plasencia is expected to formally plead guilty in the coming weeks.

The physician, who had been one of the primary targets of the prosecution, along with woman ketamine dealer, Jasveen Sangha, purportedly called Perry a ‘moron’, who could be exploited for money, claims a co-defendant.

Notably, three other defendants, including another doctor, agreed to plead guilty last year in exchange for their cooperation.

Meanwhile, Plasencia and Sangha had been scheduled to face trial in August.

For the unversed, Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home in October 2023 at the age of 54. The medical examiner ruled that ketamine, typically used as a surgical anaesthetic, was the primary cause of death.

In his plea agreement, Dr. Plasencia also shared that he was connected to Perry through another patient, and admitted that starting about a month before the actor’s death, he illegally supplied him with 20 vials of ketamine, totalling 100 mg of the drug, along with ketamine lozenges and syringes.

