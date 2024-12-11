Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ costar recalls shocking chat with him before death

Hollywood actress Lisa Kudrow, who starred alongside Matthew Perry in the hit sitcom ‘Friends,’ has opened up on their conversation before his death.

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the top-rated Hollywood television comedy, was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29 last year, at the age of 54.

His costar Lisa Kudrow has now revealed their last conversation where they discussed the late actor’s death.

“He said, ‘It won’t be a surprise, but it will be a shock,’ and that was exactly right. It wasn’t a surprise, but it was a big jolt. It shook us up, I have to say. He was so smart—how did he know?” the Hollywood actress said.

Despite the heartbreaking death of the beloved ‘Friends’ star, Lisa Kudrow reiterated her belief that Matthew Perry passed away content.

“I think, personally, he died happy. In the days around his passing, he was happy and excited about what was happening next,” the Hollywood actress said.

Recalling the time when she found out about the death of her ‘Friends’ star, Lisa Kudrow said that she tried coping with the grief of Matthew Perry’s death by rewatching the hit sitcom.

“After Matthew passed away, there were marathons, and I wanted to watch. It felt like part of the remembering, grieving, and celebrating,” she added.

Kudrow revealed that she has not seen many episodes of the show despite being part of it throughout its years-long run.

“I’m still deciding how to work my way through them. I was there for the table reads, but I didn’t always see the rewrites or the final versions. I was balancing marriage, a child, and movies. Sometimes, I’d just come back for pickups for my scenes,” the Hollywood actress said.