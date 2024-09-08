Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ co-star calls his memoir ‘disturbing to read’

Adam Goldberg, who starred in the popular sitcom “Friends” alongside Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, has revealed that he found the late actor’s memoir “disturbing to read.”

Before his death, Perry had written a frank memoir titled, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” in which he openly talked about his addiction and substance abuse.

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the top-rated Hollywood television comedy ‘Friends,’ was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29 last year, at the age of 54.

While the Hollywood actor in his memoirs revealed his substance abuse and addiction, Adam Goldberg, who starred as Eddie for three episodes of ‘Friends,’ said that he was not aware of Matthew Perry’s issues on set.

In an interview with a British media outlet, he said, “It was disturbing to read what he was going through. There are so many people with drug and alcohol and psychological issues who are in this business.”

“It’s surprising the extent to which I wouldn’t necessarily have pegged him for one of them, but it’s certainly not surprising that someone in that environment gets ensconced in that. I do remember wondering where he was and what he was up to afterwards,” he added.

Goldberg also opened up about his appearance in the popular Hollywood comedy show, saying that he almost turned down the role of Eddie in ‘Friends.’

However, he later agreed to play Chandler’s temperamental roommate and shared most of his scenes with Matthew Perry, who ‘elevated’ Goldberg’s ‘game’.

“I keep making tennis analogies because I’ve taken up tennis again after not playing for decades, but you play better if you’re playing somebody really good. And with Matt, it was always like having a great rally,” Adam Goldberg said.

It is to be noted that the US authorities arrested as many as five individuals on charges related to Matthew Perry’s death.

The Department of Justice alleged the five individuals were part of a criminal network that illegally supplied ketamine to Perry, who struggled with addiction.