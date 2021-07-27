Covid kills 2 more health workers taking countrywide toll to 166

ISLAMABAD: In a tragic development on Tuesday, at least two more front-line health workers have reportedly died owing to Covid-19 taking the countrywide toll of medical personnel to 166, ARY News learned from sources.

The past 24-hour cut-off period saw six more infections amongst healthcare staffers, including five doctors, learned sources in the National Institute of Health (NIH) has told ARY News.

Five doctors and one healthcare staffer have been reported Covid positive in this period while all of them belonging to Karachi and Islamabad.

So far there have been 16,938 medical people getting infected while fighting the pandemic in the front lines.

Of the front line workers to have been Covid infected since the outbreak of the global pandemic, 10,140 are doctors, 2,405 nurses and 4,393 health care people.

Over 400 of the healthcare strength seeks recuperation at home while 31 require medical assistance at the facilities to recover.

Pertinent to note that generally in the daily count today, the COVID-19 has claimed 39 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,087.

According to the latest National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) updates, as many as 3,262 new cases of Covid-19 emerged when 49,412 samples were tested.