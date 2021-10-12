Doctor held for making obscene videos of nurses in Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE: Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested a doctor accused of filming obscene videos of nurses and female doctors in Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital, ARY News reported.

According to the cybercrime wing, they have arrested an accused named Dr. Haris during a raid at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital over blackmailing female doctors and nurses by using her obscene videos and photos.

The accused doctor recorded immoral videos of female doctors by intoxicating them, said FIA officials.

The FIA team also recovered 50 obscene videos of female doctors and nurses from the mobile phone of the accused doctor.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that FIA has frequently carried out actions against those involved in harassing and blackmailing women.

In one such incident on September 19, the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested a man from Hyderabad accused of harassing a girl by uploading her immoral videos on social media.

The additional director of the cybercrime wing said the accused had recorded inappropriate videos of a girl by installing a hidden camera in her washroom and was blackmailing the victim.

He made a fake social media ID and published that video to get it viral, said FIA officials.

