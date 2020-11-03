MULTAN: Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday apprehended a man allegedly involved in blackmailing a woman using her obscene photos and videos, ARY News reported.

According to cybercrime wing officials, they have arrested an accused named Muhammad Usman Rafique during a raid in Multan over blackmailing a woman using her obscene videos and photos.

The accused was issuing threats to the woman of making her videos and photos viral. The FIA has initiated an inquiry into the matter after registering a case against the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA has continued to bust several gangs for their alleged involvement in blackmailing women across the country.

In one such incident on January 28, a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team on Monday carried out a raid in Mirpurkhas to nab a youngster allegedly involved in blackmailing foreign women via social media accounts.

