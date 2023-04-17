Doctor killed by patient for coming late to clinic

GUJRANWALA: In a shocking incident, a patient shot the dead doctor in Gujranwala for coming late to the clinic, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident took place in the limits of Ferozewala police station, where a patient named Ali Raza lost his cool over late arrival of the doctor, Afzal Khan.

The patient called the doctor and asked him to reach the clinic, and when the deceased doctor reached the clinic, they had an argument over the late arrival.

During the quarrel, the patient took out his pistol and fired at the doctor, which resulted in his death on the spot, the police said.

The initial report said that Ali Raza is a drug addict. Efforts were underway for his arrest, the police said.

