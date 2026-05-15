A doctor in Faisalabad has allegedly left surgical forceps inside a patient’s chest during an open-heart operation at a cardiology institute.

According to reports, 22-year-old Saqlain, a resident of Toba Tek Singh, was undergoing treatment for a hole in the heart. Cardiologist Dr Zaigham Rasool reportedly carried out the open-heart surgery on 4 April.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, during the procedure, the surgical instrument was allegedly left inside the patient’s chest due to negligence.

The issue came to light after the patient complained of severe chest pain. An X-ray later revealed the presence of the forceps inside his chest.

Following the discovery, doctors reportedly performed a second operation on 23 April to remove the instrument.

The MS of FIC said the matter came to the hospital administration’s attention after the patient developed complications, prompting an inquiry into the incident.

According to Dr Nadeem, the investigation found that staff nurses failed to properly count surgical instruments after the operation, leading to the serious lapse.

MS Dr Nadeem confirmed that both staff nurses involved in the case had been sent to the secretary’s disposal following the inquiry.