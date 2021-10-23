Doctor shocked after discovering spider in female patient’s ear

A doctor was left baffled when he found a spider inside a female patient’s ear during the consultation.

The bizarre incident about the woman and the spider was reported from Zhuzhou, in southern China’s Hunan Province.

The report mentioned that the woman, identified as Yi, came to the hospital and complained of discomfort and hearing strange noises inside her ear after a day she spent time outside her home.

She decided to consult with the doctor when the symptoms. She first assumed it to be caused because of an infection.

When the physician took a look at her ear, he was left shocked over what he had discovered. He found the creepy crawler moving around the surface of the tympanic membrane” of the ear.

When he put the electric otoscope, a device that is used for looking inside patients’ ears, he came to know that it was much bigger in the size.

It was reported that the creature camped the entire night in Yi’s ear. The insect was successfully extracted. The patient’s condition is unknown.

