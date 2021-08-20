Doctor slits baby’s throat during birth at Rawalpindi hospital

RAWALPINDI: Alleged medical negligence on the part of a lady doctor claimed life of a baby at a private hospital in Rawalpindi, reported ARY News.

A woman named Azra Bibi, a resident of Gujranwala, was brought to the health facility located at the city’s Chandni Chowk after her health deteriorated last night.

The woman’s family said that the doctor, named Naila, attended to her delivery case. She slit the throat of the baby boy during his birth, they alleged.

Also Read: BABY MIX-UP AT KHANPUR HOSPITAL LEAVES PARENTS IN A FIX

The father of the deceased infant has approached the New Town police seeking action against the doctor and the administration of the hospital.

On the other hand, the hospital administration is reportedly pressurising the family not to seek any legal action.