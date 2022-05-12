Doctor Strange’s Elizabeth Olsen reveals being ‘frustrated’ with Marvel

Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch of ‘Doctor Strange’ a.k.a. Elizabeth Olsen recently vented her frustration with Marvel Studios.

Marvel’s latest offering ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ hit theatres last week and is currently riding on a massive success globally. However, the beloved Wanda Maximoff from the title, Elizabeth Olsen seems to have a few complaints about Marvel Studios and opened up about them for the first time.

During a recent conversation with a foreign portal, Olsen revealed being ‘frustrated’ over the extensive commitment with Marvel, due to which she had to give up on a number of other jobs.

She revealed losing upon a Yorgos Lanthimos project, a dark comedy that ‘could have opened up an entirely different path’ for her as an actor.

“I started to feel frustrated,” she said while speaking about the role. “I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it,” she stated.

Elizabeth Olsen, who had done six titles with Marvel including the latest release, said that it was ‘never her dream’. “It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member.”

It is pertinent to mention that the actor has renewed her contract with Marvel for the next seven years and is sure to be seen in more MCU projects in the future.

