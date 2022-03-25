Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness announcement shocks fans

The upcoming Marvel Studios film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is reportedly having one of the longest runtimes in the superhero movie franchise.

A report by a foreign news agency stated that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have a runtime time of 148 minutes. If it happens, then it will tie Spider-Man: No Way Home on the list of the superhero movie franchise.

Avengers: Infinity War along with Avengers: Endgame and Eternals had longer run times than No Way Home.

The film will see Dr Stephen Strange casting a forbidden spell that opens the door to the multiverse and comes with an alternate version of himself and fellow Avenger Wanda Maximoff.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen reprising their leading roles of superheroes Dr. Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch respectively.

Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, Soo Cole and Soo Cole are part of the cast as well.

Sam Raimi has directed the film which is expected to release on May 6, 2022. It is based on the Marvel comics by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the fifth film to be released as part of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4. It began with the release of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It will be followed by Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 along with Ant-Man and the Wasp.

