Doctors advise Nawaz Sharif against Umrah travel to KSA

LONDON: The doctors have advised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against Umrah pilgrimage to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The London doctors of Nawaz Sharif have advised him not to visit the holy land owing to his health condition, sources said.

The former PM was intending to perform Umrah and pass the last 10 days of Ramadan in Madina, according to sources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah along with 16 members of the Sharif family.

Pakistan High Commission in London has issued a passport to Nawaz Sharif recently.

It may be noted that the passport of the former prime minister was revoked on Feb 16, last year, who is in London in connection with his treatment.

The PML-N supremo has been issued a Pakistani passport in the normal category for 10 years. After a change of government in Pakistan, the passport of Nawaz Sharif has been renewed on the directions of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

New government instructed the concerned authorities to issue a passport to former prime minister and he is free to travel to Pakistan.

Ordinary Passport was issued on 23rd of April 2022 in Islamabad. Nawaz Sharif had an appointment at Pakistan High Commission London on the 23rd of April which was cancelled at the last minute and his fingerprints were taken at his residence by Pakistan High Commission staff, sources claimed.

