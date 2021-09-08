Doctors boycott OPDs at NICH Karachi

KARACHI: The outpatients departments (OPDs) are closed at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) as doctors continue their protest over shortage of staff, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the doctors at the NICH are protesting against the shortage of doctors, medical staff and medicines at the hospital. The protesting doctors said there is a shortage of medicines at the hospital and the people are compelled to buy medicines from private medical stores.

They further demanded of the government to immediately change the policy of appointment of postgraduate doctors to end the shortage of staff.

The doctors demanded of the Sindh government and the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) administration to accept their demands.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government lifted the ban slapped over operations across the government hospitals of the province after a decrease in the COVID-19 cases.

“Operations will be held as per schedule at the government hospitals across the province,” the health department said.

Read more: CM HOUSE OFFICES, OPDS CLOSED AS DELTA VARIANT CASES SURGE IN KARACHI