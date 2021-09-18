Dog travels alone in flight after owner books entire business class

A dog owner booked the entire business class of a flight so that his pet gets a relaxed and memorable journey.

The dog owner paid upto PKR 5.7 million just for a Chennai-bound Air India two-hour flight from Mumbai.

Each business class seat in the airliner costs Rs50,000 for a one-way flight.

The travel of dogs in the business class of Air India flights is not something new but this is the first time that the entire business suite is only for the animal to travel.

All other aircraft, except for Air India, forbid the travel of domestic animals in their trips.

According to Air India regulation, the number of pets which can be taken on a flight is limited to two and they are seated is at the back of the class in which they are travelling.

Statistics show that 2,000 dogs travelled on the national airliner in 2020.

It is to be noted that several bizarre incidents related to pet travel have taken place on Air India flights in the past.

Last year, Deepika Singh – who is a researcher in network security in Mumbai – attempted to get six dog owners to reunite their pets through the flight.