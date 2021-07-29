Gujranwala commissioner’s missing dog finally found, thanks to state machinery

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Gujranwala Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghman’s missing pet dog was finally found on Thursday two days later after it went missing, ARY News reported,

Local police and municipal administration staff, who were given a one-point agenda, to find the German shepherd, delivered the dog safely to the commissioner’s house here on Thursday.

Gujranwala commissioner used rickshaws to blast announcements on its speakers and had ordered subordinates to recover the dog come what may. A house-to-house search operation was also carried out.

The local people were also warned that strict action would be taken if the dog was found in someone’s house. Netizens also took to social media posting comments about the commissioner’s fondness for his pet.

However, the commissioner’s office had said in a clarification that the Municipal Corporation of Gujranwala had been asked to stop making such announcements across the city.

According to the police, the dog is a rare breed of the German shepherd and its market price is PKR400,000.