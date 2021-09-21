Dog takes down journalist live on air, video goes viral

A video of a dog taking down a journalist during transmission has gone viral on social media.

In the two-minute clip, posted by UK Guide Dogs on YouTube, we see the journalist holding the dog named “Flash” while speaking with hosts Dan Walker and Sally Nugent.

“Our guide dog Flash accidentally got a bit over-eager with BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood at the Chelsea Flower Show as she presented the weather live on BBC News,” the video description read.

Kirkwood, who was holding the labrador’s leash was stroking the animal’s hair while raving on its looks. She called it gorgeous and absolutely beautiful.

During the segment, Flash moves away from the camera and the journalist lost her balance before falling face first. All three of them burst into laughter while Kirkwood recovers herself.

“We’ve got a Kirkwood down,” Walker said. “We’ve got a Kirkwood down. Someone save Carol!”

Kirkwood said that she was fine, adding that said that Flash has good strength.

Earlier, a video of a cute dog named Storm coming in front of cameras during a weather news telecast had won hearts on social media.

It all started when Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell was on-air predicting the weather conditions in Canada when his canine named Storm came on the sets.

The cute dog started looking for food while the journalist continued his work.