KARACHI: A dog was spotted on the runway at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport moments before the take-off of a domestic flight, prompting airport authorities to activate safety protocols.

According to sources, the captain of an Airblue flight informed air traffic control after noticing the animal on the runway prior to departure.

The Karachi-to-Islamabad flight, PA-208, had reached the take-off point and was awaiting departure clearance on Monday night when the incident occurred.

Sources said the aircraft was initially cleared for take-off by air traffic control, but action was immediately taken under established safety procedures after the presence of the animal was reported.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) confirmed that the matter was addressed in accordance with aviation safety protocols, after which the flight was cleared and departed safely for Islamabad.

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The spokesperson further stated that thermal imaging cameras have now been installed to improve runway monitoring during night operations.

According to the PAA, surveillance through the newly installed cameras is expected to further enhance airport safety standards in the coming days.