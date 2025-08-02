DOGE to PKR: Conversion Rate; August 02, 2025

Dogecoin (Doge) is priced at PKR 56.11, as of 2:35 PM (Pakistan Standard Time) on August 02, 2025. This shows it has dropped from its previous closing price of PKR 58.37 on August 01, meaning its value has decreased.

On August 02, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) in US dollars (USD) is $0.20 in the open market, which is lower than its closing price of $0.22 on the previous day.



What is Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is a form of digital currency that employs encryption techniques, known as cryptography, to secure transactions. Unlike traditional currencies that are regulated by governmental authorities, cryptocurrencies are decentralised and typically operate on blockchain technology, enabling individuals to send, receive, or store value online without the need for intermediaries such as banks.

Notable examples include Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin, and Ripple, among others, each characterised by distinct regulations and use cases.



What is Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a kind of cryptocurrency, which is basically digital money. It was created in December 2013 by Jackson Palmer, an Australian software developer, and Billy Markus, a programmer from Portland, Oregon. They came up with the idea during a casual conversation as a fun project.

It features a playful Shiba Inu dog logo and was intended to be a lighthearted version of Bitcoin. Though it began as a joke, Dogecoin quickly attracted many fans, and a lot of people now take it seriously.

Even with its silly beginnings, Dogecoin has a strong community and has been used for charity and fundraising. If you’re interested in how it compares to Bitcoin or want to learn how to start using it, I can help you with that!



Note: Dogecoin (Doge) prices are subject to significant volatility and may fluctuate rapidly. For accurate and up-to-date market information or financial guidance, please consult a qualified professional or a trusted exchange platform. We do not accept liability for any investment decisions made based on this information.