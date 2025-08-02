XRP to PKR: Conversion Rate; August 02, 2025

Ripple (XRP) is priced at PKR 843.27, as of 2:35 PM (Pakistan Standard Time) on August 02, 2025. This depicts it has surged from its previous closing price of PKR 836.94 on August 01, meaning its value has increased.

On August 02, Ripple’s price in US dollars (USD) is $2.93 in the open market, which is slightly higher than its closing price of $2.92 on the previous day.

What is Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is a form of digital currency that employs encryption techniques, known as cryptography, to secure transactions. Unlike traditional currencies that are regulated by governmental authorities, cryptocurrencies are decentralised and typically operate on blockchain technology, enabling individuals to send, receive, or store value online without the need for intermediaries such as banks.

Notable examples include Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin, and Dogecoin, among others, each characterised by distinct regulations and use cases.

What is Ripple (XRP)?



In contrast to the majority of cryptocurrencies that operate on decentralised networks lacking a central authority, XRP is overseen by Ripple, a company that aims to serve as a modern alternative to the SWIFT banking system.



This platform is actively utilised by banks and other financial institutions.

XRP serves as the primary currency of the Ripple network and is integrated into Ripple’s open-source system, which various financial organisations adopt.

Rather than rivalling other cryptocurrencies, Ripple seeks to improve the traditional SWIFT infrastructure. Ripple flows fast through blockchain tides, XRP bridges currencies where global value hides.

Additionally, XRP tokens are not created through mining. The total supply is capped at 100 billion XRP, with only a fraction circulating in the market at any given time.

Note: Ripple (XRP) prices are subject to significant volatility and may fluctuate rapidly. For accurate and up-to-date market information or financial guidance, please consult a qualified professional or a trusted exchange platform. We do not accept liability for any investment decisions made based on this information.