Govt decides to import sugar amid soaring rates

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has finalized decision to import 200,000 tons of sugar to address the soaring rates in domestic market, ARY News reported.

According to Ministry of National Food Security spokesperson, the final order for the sugar import has been issued, with the first shipment expected to arrive in Pakistan in early September 2025.

The spokesperson stated that the import of sugar is aimed at balancing prices and providing relief to the public.

Additionally, the government has secured a discount on sugar purchases in the international market, which is expected to further ease the financial burden.

The availability of imported sugar is anticipated to stabilize the local market, ensuring steady supply and price control, the spokesperson added.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz orders strict action against sugar overpricing

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressed reservations over Pakistan’s decision to offer tax exemptions and subsidies on imported sugar, warning that such measures could jeopardise the ongoing $7 billion loan program.

According to official sources, the IMF opposed the government’s plan to provide a subsidy of Rs55 per kilogram on imported sugar, which is expected to arrive in Pakistan at a cost of Rs249 per kg.

The international lender has also rejected the Pakistan government’s justification that the import falls under “food emergency” measures.